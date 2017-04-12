Why Government Loses Corruption Cases
Introduction Following the loss of corruption cases last week many Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) agree with the Federal Government that corruption is fighting back. However, before pointing accusing fingers at the judiciary it is pertinent to examine the facts and circumstances of the loss of such cases. In sharing my findings with the representatives of…
The post Why Government Loses Corruption Cases appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG