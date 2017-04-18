Why Have You Not Been Paid by N-Power? Watch Senior Special Assistant to the Vice-president Explain
If you are among those who have not been paid by N-Power, watch Senior Special Assistant to the Vice-president, Mr Laolu Akande explain why some have not been paid by N-Power.
Do you have follow-up questions? Visit the N-Power Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/npowerng/
