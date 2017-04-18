Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why Have You Not Been Paid by N-Power? Watch Senior Special Assistant to the Vice-president Explain

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in Job Vacancies, N-power | 0 comments

If you are among those who have not been paid by N-Power, watch Senior Special Assistant to the Vice-president, Mr Laolu Akande explain why some have not been paid by N-Power.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

 

Do you have follow-up questions? Visit the N-Power Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/npowerng/

This post was syndicated from Jobzilla Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.