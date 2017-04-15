Why I can’t date Uti Nwachukwu –Yinka Adewale, filmmaker

By Tony Ogaga

Yinka Adewale has a big dream to conquer Nollywood as a filmmaker. In this chat with Entertainer, the University of Lagos Theatre Arts graduate whose debut movie, Voiceless Scream, will hit the cinemas pretty soon opens up on career, relationship and why she can’t date actor cum TV presenter, Uti Nwachukwu.

Now that school is over, what is next?

I am still studying and working on myself; trying to make me a better person. I’m actually studying at Mainframe Film & Media Institute run by veteran cinematographer, Tunde Kelani. It feels great to be a graduate. Now, I will have more time to work on myself and focus on my career.

In 2015, you held a private screening of your debut movie, Voiceless Scream. How is it doing?

It did well but it is coming out soon. It took that long because I was doing my final exams and I didn’t want a clash between my academics and career. And may be, yeah… there were also financial challenges but the main reason was that school got in the way. Right now, I have more time to myself and we are negotiating, and it is going to the cinemas very soon.

At what age did you realise that you wanted to be an actress?

I have always had it in me since age 12 or 13. But my parents did not allow me at the time, because they felt I would not focus on my education and I would end up a drop out.

What kind of a child were you?

I was a calm kid, maybe, a bit of a tomboy; but I was a calm kid.

Which of your parents did you get your looks from, mum or dad?

(Laughter) My mum is prettier than me, that is what people say but I think I got it from the both of them.

Is there anybody in your family that you take after creatively?

Nobody in my family has ever acted.

What was the reaction of your family when you said you wanted to be an actress?

They did not support me from the beginning. They said I was going to be used, to act only housemaid roles because I was not yet in the university. They wanted me to get a degree first but now they are in support.

You’ve graduated and the world is beckoning. What project are you working on right now?

I am still rounding off with Voiceless Scream, and as soon as I am done with that, I have other things lined up for the next one year.

You look beautiful…

Thank you very much.

Who is the man in your life?

God is the only man in my life (laughter).

As a pretty woman, men make passes at you often. How do you handle it?

I try to be polite, I don’t get angry with them and they also respect me as well.

What’s the craziest thing a male fan has ever done to you?

Asking me to marry him on the first day that we met, and I was like ‘how can you ask me to marry you on the first day that we are meeting? Is that how one gets married?’

You and Uti were together at the private screening of Voiceless Scream. What is your relationship with him?

He was at the private screening, that was all. He came to support me.

Can you date Uti Nwachukwu?

No, why? He is a senior colleague, and besides, we don’t have that kind of a relationship.

Can you describe your ideal man?

He has to be God-fearing, focused on his career and must love his family.

How would you rate Uti as an actor?

He is very good at what he does, whether it is modeling, acting or hosting an event.

What has been the greatest decision you ever took?

Choosing to focus on my career regardless of the fact that a lot of people were not in support of it. It is my passion, what I like doing.

What has been your happiest moment in Nollywood?

First, is achieving the first goal of my career, which is being able to produce a movie. Another of my happiest moments was when Voiceless Scream got nominated at the BON Awards. I was really happy; even though we did not win, getting a nomination for the film was great.

Who do you look up to in the industry?

I look up to Kunle Afolayan and Tunde Kelani becaue their works inspire me.

What has been your saddest moment so far?

Losing a friend who started the Voiceless Scream project with me.

What are your dreams?

To be one of the foremost filmmakers in the world and to be a great actress..

