Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why I didn’t respect agreement to serve one term in office – Goodluck Jonathan

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Why I didn’t respect agreement to serve one term in office – Goodluck Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has provided reasons why he backed out of an initial agreement to rule Nigeria for only one term. This revelation followed details that have emerged recently on why the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, lost the 2015 presidential election. The fresh details is courtesy of a book “Against the Run of play: […]

Why I didn’t respect agreement to serve one term in office – Goodluck Jonathan

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.