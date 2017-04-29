Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why I Don’t Wear Bra – Nollywood Actress Reveals

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Entertainment, Nollywood | 0 comments

Why I Don’t Wear Bra – Nollywood Actress Reveals

Nollywood actress, Feyisara Hassan has in a recent chat revealed that being a Baby Mama is more fruitful and fulfilling compared to being a wife. The actress who recently turned 24 on Wednesday, 26th April 2017 and has five movies under her belt told Vanguard in a recent chat that she sees baby mamas as…

The post Why I Don’t Wear Bra – Nollywood Actress Reveals appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.