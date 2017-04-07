Pages Navigation Menu

Why I Ordered Attack On Syria – Donald Trump

Posted on Apr 7, 2017 in World | 0 comments

The United States president, Donald Trump, has in a statement released on Thursday night revealed the reason behind the attack by the United States on Syria. The president noted that the attack on the Syrian base was in retaliation to an “affront to humanity” caused by the chemical attack in Idlib province which killed several…

