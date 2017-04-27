Why I returned to Annie – 2face

Daily Post Nigeria

Nigerian music legend, Innocent Idibia, also known as 2face, has noted that his wife, Annie Idibia, has made him more mature and a better person. The Benue-born singer opened up to SoundCity on why he went back to the love of his life, Annie, and how …

2Face Idibia Singer had an epiphany before marrying wife, Annie Pulse Nigeria



all 3 news articles »