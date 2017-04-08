Why I Stormed Out Of Goodluck Jonathan’s Peace Meeting – Ali Modu-Sheriff

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ali Modu-Sheriff has revealed the reason behind his move to walk out on the former president of the country, Goodluck Jonathan during a peace meeting organised by the ex-president. Speaking on his move, Ali Modu Sheriff who stormed out of the meeting organised to broker…

The post Why I Stormed Out Of Goodluck Jonathan’s Peace Meeting – Ali Modu-Sheriff appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

