Why I supported Efe to win Big Brother Naija — Comedian, AY

Comedian, filmmaker and Guinness Book of World records title holder, Ayo Makun, popularly known as ‘AY’, has revealed the reason for putting his weight behind winner of the just concluded Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Efe. The award-winning filmmaker who is gearing up to hilariously crack ribs at his annual comedy concert, AY Live, on Easter Sunday, said Efe’s determination to win the Big Brother Naija show reminded him of his own resolve to succeed in life against all odds.

According to AY, Efe’s time in the Big Brother house took him on a ride of sober reflections, back to his days as a greenhorn seeking a fertile ground to hone his hidden talents. He explained this on his social media page,

“I personally took to Efe of BBN because he reminds me of me. My journey from Warri to Lagos was laced with an action plan that I couldn’t wait to happen. I was desperately passionate about making my own future, creating my own hope and my ultimate believe in God to help me through it all was completely undaunted. Efe may not have been the brightest of them all, the same way I cannot even vote myself as the funniest comedian in Nigeria, but experiencing ‘Grace’ under the influence of hard work, sacrifice and struggle will always make you standout. All you need to do is take that bold step and start your journey today”, he wrote.

The post Why I supported Efe to win Big Brother Naija — Comedian, AY appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

