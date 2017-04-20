Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why I was silent during the Ile-Ife crisis – Emir Sanusi

Posted on Apr 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has given reasons for his silence on the crisis that rocked Ile-Ife in Osun State recently. Sanusi while Speaking on Wednesday during a visit to the scene of the March 8 clash in Sabo area of Ile-Ife, said he and the Sultan opted not to speak on the […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Why I was silent during the Ile-Ife crisis – Emir Sanusi

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.