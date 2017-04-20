Why I was silent during the Ile-Ife crisis – Emir Sanusi
The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has given reasons for his silence on the crisis that rocked Ile-Ife in Osun State recently. Sanusi while Speaking on Wednesday during a visit to the scene of the March 8 clash in Sabo area of Ile-Ife, said he and the Sultan opted not to speak on the […]
Why I was silent during the Ile-Ife crisis – Emir Sanusi
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG