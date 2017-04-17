Why I Was Stoned by My Constituents – Senator Reveals

The senator, who alongside other public officials, was stoned by irate protesters in his constituency has given reasons for the Saturday incident.



According to Premium Times, Abu Ibrahim (APC, Katsina south) blamed his political opponents for the disruption of Saturday’s All Progressives Congress, APC, rally in Funtua.

Amiru Tukur, the member representing Bakori/Danja federal constituency in the House of Representatives also narrowly escaped the mob action at the rally in Funtua, Katsina.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that it took a combined team of security personnel to rescue notable politicians, including the governor’s entourage, as they came under attack from protesters.

Stones and shoes were reportedly used in attacking the dignitaries.

Some vehicles in the entourage of the governor were smashed by irate youths while security personnel had to use tear-gas to disperse the crowds and free the dignitaries.

The event, according to NAN, was an APC rally where the ruling party was accepting defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM) and other parties into its fold.

The event however ended abruptly.