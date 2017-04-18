Pages Navigation Menu

Why Lagos House will no longer have Minority Leader, Minority Whip – Lawmaker

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday said that circumstances had obviated the need for the offices of Minority Leader and Minority Whip in the House. The Chairman, House Committee on Information, Strategy, Publicity and Security, Mr Tunde Braimoh, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. NAN […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

