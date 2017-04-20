Why local content in Nigeria’s oil, gas industry is low – Executive Secretary, NCDMB
The official also spoke on the challenges of accessing the Nigerian Content Development Fund.
The post Why local content in Nigeria’s oil, gas industry is low – Executive Secretary, NCDMB appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG