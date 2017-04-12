Why Nigeria will be doomed in the next 10 years – Ali Baba
Foremost comedian, Ali Baba, has said that Nigeria will be “doomed” in the next 10 years, if the government does not diversify into agriculture, tourism, entertainment, etc. Ali Baba stated this in a long post on his Instagram page, where he highlighted the achievements of car company, Tesla and comparing same with the ‘retrogressive’ state […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.
