Why Nigeria will be doomed in the next 10 years – Ali Baba

Foremost comedian, Ali Baba, has said that Nigeria will be “doomed” in the next 10 years, if the government does not diversify into agriculture, tourism, entertainment, etc. Ali Baba stated this in a long post on his Instagram page, where he highlighted the achievements of car company, Tesla and comparing same with the ‘retrogressive’ state […] Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Why Nigeria will be doomed in the next 10 years – Ali Baba

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

