Why Nigerians hate T-boss – Funmi Iyanda

Posted on Apr 10, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Few hours after Efe emerged the winner of Big Brother Naija, Media Entrepreneur, Funmi Iyanda who never watched the reality show prior to the final revealed why people hate T-boss. According to her, Tboss was hated because she was more foreign, refined and represented a version of ‘Oyinbo’ which every Nigerian desires to be. She […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

