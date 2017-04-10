Why Nigerians hate T-boss – Funmi Iyanda
Few hours after Efe emerged the winner of Big Brother Naija, Media Entrepreneur, Funmi Iyanda who never watched the reality show prior to the final revealed why people hate T-boss. According to her, Tboss was hated because she was more foreign, refined and represented a version of ‘Oyinbo’ which every Nigerian desires to be. She […]
