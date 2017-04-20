Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why Nigerians love corrupt leaders – Ex-Lagos Speaker, Ikuforiji

Posted on Apr 20, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

A former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Adeyemi Ikuforiji, has stated that the country is not moving forward because Nigerians prefer to queue behind corrupt leaders. Ikuforiji, who was Speaker for 10 years before he was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over alleged over alleged money laundering charges, […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Why Nigerians love corrupt leaders – Ex-Lagos Speaker, Ikuforiji

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.