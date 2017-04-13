Why Nigerians should avoid Mirinda, Lucozade – CPC
The Consumer Protection Council (CPC) has declared Mirinda and Lucozade soft drinks a unsafe for Nigerian consumers. The council said both beverages contained benzoic acid level above the limit approved by the Nigerian Industrial Standard (NIS). The Council said in a statement yesterday in Abuja that while the NIS limit for benzoic acid is 250mg/Kg, […]
