Why Osun couldn’t give Adeleke state burial

• Govt sets up an inquest to unravel the circumstances of his death The State Government of Osun has explained why it could not give the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke a state burial. In a statement, it explained that it had intended to give him a befitting state burial which he rightly deserved and which the state had prepared to undertake. Regrettably, however, Osun government argued that the enemies of the state, through brigandage, violence and evil machinations, “created an atmosphere of fear and terror in the minds of our citizenry and friends throughout the federation.

