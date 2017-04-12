Why people suffer today (12)

“God has answered my prayer dear Prof. He did it in a marvelous way my business was down for years and my marriage that has not produced any child is now finally blessed after using two bottles of your oil to do my prayer. Today, the business is growing with speed and my wife had a baby boy for me after we have prayed, fasted and waited on the Lord without any answer. Many prophets used us as business center. We saw hell my brother… God finally used your oil to do wonder for us. My 17 years of marriage without child is now blessed with a baby boy. My dead business is revived without delay…God be with you sir…” Mr. Edu 08097228016.

“My beloved brother, publish this testimony but withhold my names and contact please. As important and exposed as I am, I never knew my wife was cheating on me to the extent of sleeping with his man friend in my hotel establishment. When I confronted her about it, she denied it and called me all sorts of names. I have been suspecting her though without any concrete evidence because she is very intelligent and can cover up easily. When I consulted you on this, you asked me to pray with your oil which I did; sir, my wife called me, humbled herself and was confessing with tears all that she has been doing to me immediately after the prayer. It was like a magic sir. She truly confessed and mentioned the names of her men friends which one of my very good friends is involved. In fact, i saw real repentance in her and since then I have been enjoying my marriage. May God be blessed for restoring my wife to her real self…” (Names and contact withheld)

Whenever any prayer is made for you by an evil agent of darkness, with the use of candles and incense it means that you have sold yourself to spirits in the fire occult kingdom and in most cases during initiations in which one is instructed to dance round the fire naked, the person becomes doomed. That is, fire sacrifices known in the Sanskrit parlance as Agni Yajna those who are easily used for this sacrifice are those who have via wrong solution contaminated themselves through the use of both candles and incense. This results to untimely death.

Bathing in the river is a means of receiving solution to one’s problem and it is another way in which one is kept under the contact point of the devil and his forces. You may have at one time or the other in your life visited a ‘prophet’ for the solution to your problem and the said prophet finally takes you to a river to bath you. Though, this is usually done for people especially women looking for the fruits of the womb or for other persons looking for security and other life related problems.

There is a man in Anambra State, Nigeria who does this often on people as a way of ministering solutions to their needs. I wish to tell you that you’re bathing in the river for this purpose is an indirect way of presenting you as a condemned human being and as ‘meat’ to the forces of darkness within the water spirit realm.

In those days, there was a man who is still operating his cult as a Christian church today. I knew him in the past. This man is hailed by various titles, by his followers. A day came when he wanted to use some people’s destiny for something. When he was consulted, he brought the list of the names of the people he bathed in the river. Without delay, he submitted the names. And they were about 150 persons from different states. They were all used for the purpose.

I want to let you know that at any time a ‘man of God’ is taking you to a river to bath you, you should know that your name is going on record and will be finally submitted to a higher master for invocation. The bible said, “The thief cometh not but to steal and to kill and to destroy. I have come that they may have life and that they may have it more abundantly” (John 10:10)

Facing the sun while praying is one of the ways Satan uses to keep a person in bondage.

A ‘prophet’ may instruct you to face the east or the sun while praying. This is very wrong because this is another way of submitting to, contacting and worshiping a spirit being in the sun planet called “VISVASVAN” or A hura Mazda. The moment this spirit is contacted through prayer, he subjectively, invokes an element of darkness into you through the rays of the sun and that forms the contact point from where they (the forces of darkness) will begin to monitor and direct you.

The use of ashes for prayer is an abnormal process of praying, this is an indirect way of invoking the astral forces, demons within the first occult kingdom of the air. An agent of darkness may tell you that ash is used to drive away evil forces. I do hope that you are fully aware that one of the chief duties of Satan is to make evil to appear as good as to lead the sons of men astray.

Ashes are used in contacting higher demons in the astral world, and the moment one uses it, the person receives a mark of initiation into the kingdom of darkness.

The use of sand for prayers is another process of contaminating yourself. A ‘man of God’ may advice you to use sand for prayers. If you do, then let it be known to you that the process by which sand is used for prayer is a direct way of inviting demons operating as ‘ghost’ within the occult kingdom of the earth and handing yourself over to them. Many have lost their lives through this illicit way of praying.

If you have at one time or the other in your life used sand for prayers, it means you may have contacted demons and have, via same process, become their slave. You are only free if you have received Jesus as your Lord and Saviour. If not, you are already dead while living. The bible says, “Therefore there is no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus…” (Rom 8:1)

I have already discussed the after-effect of bathing in the river as a means of solving one’s problem. Now you may in the process of seeking for solution, a ‘prophet’ gives you a special soap to bath with, so that your man or woman could love you the more. You may receive your heart desire, but the forces of darkness within the water realm will transform the foam of the soap into a spiritual net with this said net, you will be covered, dominated and manipulated by the prince of darkness and his agents. The soap as well is used to introduce some elements of darkness into your body. That forms the contact point. This subtle element would gradually metamorphose to a moving object inside your body.

In the gospel of John 14:6 Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the live, no man cometh unto the father but by me”. Now, the understanding evident in the forgoing statement can only be recognized from the realm of profound spiritual consciousness transcending the limited faculty of mental speculation. Yes, mere mental speculation on the contents of Holy Scriptures cannot advance the human spirit in the true worship of the Almighty God. Let’s face the reality!

Majority of people who are praying and chanting their beads, chaplets and calling the names of the dead saints like St. Paul, St. John and others are contacting higher demons who will act certain cosmic but religious drama on them.

Share

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

