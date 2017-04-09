Why they call me Virgin Mary – Nichole Banna, actress

By Christian Agadibe

Barely five years after she made her entry into Nollywood, Computer Science graduate and fast rising actress, Nichole Banna, is blazing a trail. Last year, she produced her debut movie entitled Ichekwu Oku. The Imo State-born actress who has featured in movies like Roasted Alive, Caro The Shoemaker, My Calabar Love and The Banker among others in this chat with Entertainer, reveals how she handles overbearing male fans and also talks about her career.

Could you tell us a bit about yourself?

My name is Nichole Banna. I am an actor from Owerri, Imo State. I am a graduate of Computer Science from Rivers State University of Science and Technology and I have been acting for about four or five years now. Ichekwu Oku is the very first movie I produced.

How was your growing up?

I am not from a poor family but my mates used to call me drama queen. I didn’t know I was going to end up an entertainer. As a child growing up I loved dancing and playing a lot.

You’ve been around for barely four or five years and you are already a movie producer. What inspired Ichekwu Oku?

Honestly, I have always wanted to be on top of my game. I can’t say I did it on my own; it was with the help of the entire crew. I just wanted to diversify and I am glad that now I am producing, but very soon, I am going to start directing. This is Nollywood, we are free to try everything out.

You have been in the industry for quite a while, what was your experience like the first time you faced the camera?

I was really nervous but the excitement and passion kept me going, so no matter the challenges I saw, I still wanted to just do the thing.

What challenges did you face producing Ichekwu Oku?

Ichekwu Oku is an indigenous language movie. First of all, trying to speak Igbo fluently wasn’t easy. And besides, it is a movie that had a very large cast. And then we shot in Ila. You have to travel every day from Asaba to Ila to shoot. However, the major challenge was trying to speak undiluted Igbo fluently.

Why Igbo movie? Why not the regular English Nollywood movies?

I am an Igbo girl and I want to use the opportunity to educate my audience on how to be proud of their language and also to capture the pre-colonial life of the Igbo people. The movie showcases how Igbo people in the olden days lived, their culture, mode of dressing and all of that.

Which is the most challenging of the movies you have done so far?

Ichekwu Oku because I played a character that I have never played before. I was made to do things I had not done before.

Today, there are a lot of issues with young actresses desperate to make it. They either pay for roles or give sex in return. What is your take?

I have always had principles even before joining Nollywood. And this is a place I have come to stay and I will be here for a very long time. I don’t think it is necessary for me to mess myself up. Even if I am a wayward person, I don’t think I should do it around Nollywood. As for the younger actresses who are desperate and all that, my advice is that it doesn’t pay; I don’t think having sex-for-role or paying for someone to give you a role is the ultimate way to the top; it doesn’t just make sense.

Has any producer threatened not to give you a role with such in mind?

No, they call me Virgin Mary. When they see me, they can’t even bring such to my table. Like I say, the Holy Spirit guides me. When you look at me, you will just know that I am a Chineke pikin (laughter).

Are you seeing someone?

Hahaha…I am seeing God (laughter).

Are you saying that guys shouldn`t look your way?

No. See, like I said earlier, I am seeing God. What will move an ordinary girl won’t move me because I have my principles. I have a standard and I know what I am looking for, so right now, I don’t think I am ready for anyone.

Because you are a movie star, a lot of guys will be flocking around you. Have they started coming?

I am very rude!

How do you handle your male fans?

I am very rude. They call me ‘hello, hi Nichole.’ Then I reply ‘Hi, how are you? What is your name? How did you get my number? What do you want? Okay. Please, don’t call my number again? Thank you.’ And you know, some men could be very insulting. Some would just say ‘Oh! I called you. Okay, send me your account, I want to pay in some cash.”

What are the qualities you desire in a man?

You want me to tell them so that they can fake themselves and come now. I think that question is private, so I would leave it for now.

So, you don’t have an ideal man?

I have but I don’t have to tell you. When I see him I will know (laughter).

Are you engaged?

You mean about to be married? I am engaged to the Holy Spirit.

