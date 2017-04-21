Why USD Should Stay Weaker For The Next Few Days

From time to time we get opinions from the Trump’s administration that the strong USD is becoming a huge problem for the American companies and economy as overall. With those comments, some experts started to doubt the current interest rises path. This eases the buying pressure on the USD and creates a mid-term correction movements on many pairs.

On the EURUSD, the price defended the lower line of the wedge formation (green lines). Wedge generally suggests that the price will decline in the long-term but this defence (yellow) gives buyers hope and an occasion for the mid-term upswing. The closest target for now is 100 pips away (orange, 1.085) and looks very strong. It is a combination of the horizontal resistance and the long-term down trendline (blue). This allows us to think that this resistance will be very hard to break.

Long-term sentiment has to stay negative for a while. We are below all major resistances so we have no grounds to think that the situation is different. We can see a bullish potential in the short-term and this is our base scenario for the next few days/weeks. USD weakness should be continued but again, later on, higher prices on the EURUSD will be used by the sellers to push prices lower.

Tomasz Wisniewski

Chief Analyst – Alpari Research & Analysis Limited

http://www.alpari.news

Alpari Research & Analysis LTD (UK) is a company part of Alpari Brand, which aims to deliver superior market research, analysis and trading education for free both to Alpari’s clients and the general public.

The Alpari brand

Founded in 1998, Alpari is today one of the largest brands on the financial markets. The companies of the brand provide trading and investment services to over one million clients from tens of different countries.

Alpari strives to provide its clients with services of the very highest quality. This is possible only thanks to our wealth of experience and knowledge, in addition to the high standards which we set for ourselves and for the quality of the services we provide.

Visit us and learn how Alpari Nigeria can help you achieve more.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

