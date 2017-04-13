Pages Navigation Menu

Why we are against restructuring of Nigeria – Northern elders

Posted on Apr 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Some leaders of the northern part of Nigeria have vehemently kicked against the calls in some parts of the country to be restructured in order to make the nation more effective. The northern leaders yesterday rejected the calls and insisted that the federal government must vote more resources for exploration of oil in the region. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

