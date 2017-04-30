Why we arrested Sule Lamido – Nigeria Police – Premium Times
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Premium Times
|
Why we arrested Sule Lamido – Nigeria Police
Premium Times
The police in Kano have given an official reason for the arrest of the former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido. The police spokesperson, Samba Sokoto, said Mr. Lamido was arrested for making statements capable of inciting violence. Mr. Sokoto said …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!