Why we introduced traders empowerment raffle draw – Ugwuanyi

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has given reasons why the government initiated the Traders Empowerment Raffle Draw in the staye.  According to him, “It was conceived to boost traders’ income and further deepen commercial activities in the state.” The governor made the remark at the Orie Awgu Market in Awgu Local Government Area, where […]

