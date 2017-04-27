Why We sealed Ex- Govs Egwu, Elechi, Sen Ucha, and Chief of Staff Properties -BIR Chair
The Acting Chairman, Ebonyi State Board of Internal Revenue, (BIR), Dr.
Christian Achi yesterday explained why the board task force led by,
Hon Peter Oba had to sealed properties belonging to the former
Governor of the State, Dr. Sam Egwu and his successor, Chief Martin
Elechi.
Other whose properties were also sealed over alleged tax evasion
include that of former APC Gubernatorial candidate, Senator Juluis
Ucha, the Chief of Staff Government House Abakaliki, Chief Offo
Okorie, Redeemed International School Abakaliki and that of the
National Coordinator, Buhari/Osibanjo Initiative for Demonstrating
Change, Comrade Chinedu Ogah.
Speaking with Leadership in Abakaliki, the Acting Chairman of the
board, Dr. Achi debunked the insinuation in meaningful quarters that
the closure of the properties were targeted at All Progressives
Congress APC stalwarts in the state adding that such insinuations are
the handiwork of mischief markers, and enemies of Governor, David
Umahi’s administration.
Dr. Achi expressed regret that former Governors of the State,
Commissioners, party leaders and National and State Assembly members
who are supposed to live by example were the defaulters of the
government policies pointing out that the properties sealed include
private schools, hotels, Petrol stations and other business centres.
He stated that the present administration cannot develop the state
with the meagre resources coming from the federation account which
prompted the State Governor, Chief Umahi to reconstitute the Board of
Internal Revenue with the mandate to generate revenue for the state
and prosecute tax evaders.
‘’Based on that mandate given to us by the State Governor, we wrote to
owners of properties in the state who have not been paying their taxes
and property rates to comply within a specific time but to our
greatest shock, several weeks after the radio announcement and notice
given to them, most of them failed to comply’’.
‘’So our taskforce team had to visit the properties and sealed them.
Before sealing the properties, we had earlier written them to make
available evidence of their payment but those that had their
properties sealed were the ones that could not provide any evidence of
payment made to the bank’’.
‘’Let me state it here that there is no political undertone in the
sealing of the said properties. Dr. Sam Egwu is a member of PDP and a
former Governor, his property was sealed, immediately, he went and
paid and we unsealed it, likewise that of the Chief of Staff
Government House Abakaliki, Chief Offor Okorie’’.
‘’I am surprised that some members of the APC would go to the media to
insinuate that the sealing of the properties is politically motivated.
In carrying out our job, our interest is to generate revenue for the
development of the state. We are not interested in the party one
belongs to but to ensure that the right thing is done. People must pay
their tax for the state to develop’’.
Meanwhile, the National Coordinator, Buhari/Osibanjo Initiative for
Demonstrating Change, Comrade Chinedu Ogah has expressed shock over
the sealing of his properties insisting that he has before now paid
his tax and is not by any means indebted to the state government.
