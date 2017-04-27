Why We sealed Ex- Govs Egwu, Elechi, Sen Ucha, and Chief of Staff Properties -BIR Chair

Why We sealed Ex- Govs Egwu, Elechi, Sen Ucha, and Chief of Staff

Properties -BIR Chair

The Acting Chairman, Ebonyi State Board of Internal Revenue, (BIR), Dr.

Christian Achi yesterday explained why the board task force led by,

Hon Peter Oba had to sealed properties belonging to the former

Governor of the State, Dr. Sam Egwu and his successor, Chief Martin

Elechi.

Other whose properties were also sealed over alleged tax evasion

include that of former APC Gubernatorial candidate, Senator Juluis

Ucha, the Chief of Staff Government House Abakaliki, Chief Offo

Okorie, Redeemed International School Abakaliki and that of the

National Coordinator, Buhari/Osibanjo Initiative for Demonstrating

Change, Comrade Chinedu Ogah.

Speaking with Leadership in Abakaliki, the Acting Chairman of the

board, Dr. Achi debunked the insinuation in meaningful quarters that

the closure of the properties were targeted at All Progressives

Congress APC stalwarts in the state adding that such insinuations are

the handiwork of mischief markers, and enemies of Governor, David

Umahi’s administration.

Dr. Achi expressed regret that former Governors of the State,

Commissioners, party leaders and National and State Assembly members

who are supposed to live by example were the defaulters of the

government policies pointing out that the properties sealed include

private schools, hotels, Petrol stations and other business centres.

He stated that the present administration cannot develop the state

with the meagre resources coming from the federation account which

prompted the State Governor, Chief Umahi to reconstitute the Board of

Internal Revenue with the mandate to generate revenue for the state

and prosecute tax evaders.

‘’Based on that mandate given to us by the State Governor, we wrote to

owners of properties in the state who have not been paying their taxes

and property rates to comply within a specific time but to our

greatest shock, several weeks after the radio announcement and notice

given to them, most of them failed to comply’’.

‘’So our taskforce team had to visit the properties and sealed them.

Before sealing the properties, we had earlier written them to make

available evidence of their payment but those that had their

properties sealed were the ones that could not provide any evidence of

payment made to the bank’’.

‘’Let me state it here that there is no political undertone in the

sealing of the said properties. Dr. Sam Egwu is a member of PDP and a

former Governor, his property was sealed, immediately, he went and

paid and we unsealed it, likewise that of the Chief of Staff

Government House Abakaliki, Chief Offor Okorie’’.

‘’I am surprised that some members of the APC would go to the media to

insinuate that the sealing of the properties is politically motivated.

In carrying out our job, our interest is to generate revenue for the

development of the state. We are not interested in the party one

belongs to but to ensure that the right thing is done. People must pay

their tax for the state to develop’’.

Meanwhile, the National Coordinator, Buhari/Osibanjo Initiative for

Demonstrating Change, Comrade Chinedu Ogah has expressed shock over

the sealing of his properties insisting that he has before now paid

his tax and is not by any means indebted to the state government.

