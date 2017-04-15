Why We Visited PMB- Sen. Ibrahim

Senator Abu Ibrahim ( Katsina APC) has explained reasons why a delegation from Katsina led by the governor, Aminu Masari had dinner with President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday night at the Presidential Villa.

Speaking to State House Correspondents, Senator Ibrahim noted that it was like a family affair as the state delegation came to greet and welcome the president back from his medical vacation.

He said “Actually it was like a family affair our father and elder brother was sick and it is normal for members of the family to come and greet him as he has returned, so its a normal family affair.

“The Governor led a train with the two Emirs of Kastina and Daura the three Senators,myself, Senator Buka from Kastina East and Senator Keffi from Kastina Central and myself Kastina South, so we greeted him and we are happy that he is well and he is back and am sure he is fit enough to take the mantle of leadership.

“We reaffirmed our loyalty to him and I think he too thanked us for our support and the usual advice we give him from time to time.”

Asked if he is happy with the rate of recovery of the President, he replied “I am very happy, I am really thrilled and quite confident that he is very well now “.

