Why Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council Meeting was Cancelled
Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, says the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) could not hold due to logistic issues, arising from the Easter break. Shehu made this known to State House correspondents in Abuja on Wednesday. He explained that the meeting was cancelled as […]
