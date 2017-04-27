Pages Navigation Menu

Why we’ve policy failures in Nigeria –Taraba Speaker

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

SPEAKER of Taraba State House of Assembly, Abel Peter Diah has said lack of inclusiveness of locals in policy formulation in the country over the years was responsible for some policy failures in the country. Diah made the disclosure yesterday in his office in Jalingo, when he received members of the Senior Executive Course 39 […]

