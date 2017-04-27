Why we’ve policy failures in Nigeria –Taraba Speaker

SPEAKER of Taraba State House of Assembly, Abel Peter Diah has said lack of inclusiveness of locals in policy formulation in the country over the years was responsible for some policy failures in the country. Diah made the disclosure yesterday in his office in Jalingo, when he received members of the Senior Executive Course 39 […]

The post Why we’ve policy failures in Nigeria –Taraba Speaker appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

