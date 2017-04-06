Wicked Woman Films Maid Fall From 7th Floor Window Instead Of Helping Her ( Heart-Breaking Video)
A shocking video ermeged onlon showing a woman filmed her maid fall down from 7th floor window.
In the short clip the was crying bitterly for help but the woman refuse to help her, instead she keeps speaking in angry voice and watch her till she fall from the window.
Viewer watches with horror as she falls to the ground,it unknow if the girl died or survive the fall.
Watch the video below :
The post Wicked Woman Films Maid Fall From 7th Floor Window Instead Of Helping Her ( Heart-Breaking Video) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG