Wife-killer begs Gov Ambode for pardon

By Abdulwahab Abdulah

Akolade Arowolo, a pastor, who killed his banker wife, Titilayo, with 73 other inmates of the Kirikiri Maximum Prisons, yesterday, sought pardon under the Lagos State Prerogative on Mercy conferred on the Governor, claiming they are reformed and should be pardoned.

Akolade, who was sentenced to death by an Ikeja high court three years ago after he was found guilty of his wife’s murder on June 24, 2011, was seen in prison, pleading that he needs another chance to right his wrongs.

His pleading came as the Committee on Prerogative on Mercy said that the state will not fail to exercise its prerogative on prisoners, who proved to be reformed.

Arowolo was among 74 prisoners called out by the committee, led by Professor Oyelowo Oyewo, set up by the governor to review their applications.

The committee was on a fact-finding visit to the prisons to have first hand information from the inmates that are eligible for mercy and pardon.

Arowolo, who delivered a remark on behalf of his fellow inmates, pleaded for mercy, stressing that they are all remorseful and have learned from their mistakes.

Chairman of the committee, Oyelowo, said the governor will act on the committee’s recommendations based on the rules and guidelines set by law for the committee to conduct its work.

