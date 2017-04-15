Pages Navigation Menu

Wike alleges Amaechi stole $50m found in Lagos apartment, threatens to sue FG

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has insisted that the $50million found in a Lagos apartment by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), was stolen by his predecessor, Rotimi Amaechi. He has asked for it to be returned within seven days. Addressing journalists at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Friday night, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

