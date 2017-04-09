Wike has 221 police officers in his security detail — Nigeria Police

The squadron “is more than the strength of some police area command formations in some states of Nigeria.”

The post Wike has 221 police officers in his security detail — Nigeria Police appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

