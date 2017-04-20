Wike, Nigeria’s best performing gov – Nwakaudu

By Onozure Dania

Despite the sponsorship of negative media propaganda by opposition politicians in Rivers State, Governor Nyesom Wike remains Nigeria’s best performing governor, recognised by leaders of all political divides.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Rivers State Newspapers Publishers Forum, RNPF, yesterday at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Special Assistant to Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, noted that Governor Wike’s excellent performance stems from his prudent management of the state’s scarce resources.

He said that the people of Rivers State were feeling the impact of good governance provided by Governor Wike, pointing out that such impact was beyond the understanding of opposition politicians, who only think about the next election.

He said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo visited Rivers State and lauded Governor Wike for his outstanding achievements, confirming that the governor is ‘Mr Projects.’

He said no other All Progressives Congress, APC governor can compete with Wike in terms of project delivery, pointing out that the success of the Wike administration is unprecedented.

He said: “We challenge any other APC governor to come forward and place his projects side by side that of Governor Wike. He is paying salaries, pensions and he is doing projects. Some of the APC governors are owing 10 months, 12months and one APC governor is owing 14 months.

“Governor Wike is paying salaries regularly, he is paying pensions regularly and he is doing projects everyday. We find it funny that someone who has been defeated and is suffering a psychological disorder because of the level of the defeat is coming forward to lie.”

Nwakaudu urged the Rivers Independent Publishers to always support the Wike administration through the dissemination of accurate information on the developmental efforts of the administration.

He said: “We want you to assist us promote projects in Port Harcourt and all across the three senatorial districts of the state. We are happy that as journalists, you have taken your time to project the achievements of the administration.”

He assured the publishers that the Wike administration will always engage with them on the dissemination of information to the Rivers people.

Earlier, Chairman of the Rivers State Newspapers Publishers Forum, Chief Monday Wehere, called for partnership between the Rivers State Government and the publishers in the area of information dissemination.

He commended Governor Wike for his achievements in office, noting that the forum will always circulate information on the activities of the state government.

The post Wike, Nigeria’s best performing gov – Nwakaudu appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

