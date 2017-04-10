Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wike survived 5 assassination attempts in 11 months – Rivers govt

Posted on Apr 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dr Austin Tam-George, has said Governor Nyesom Wike survived five assassination attempts in eleven months. He described as callous and insensitive, recent denials by the Police that the governor’s life was at risk. “It is no secret that the APC government declared war on the government and people […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Wike survived 5 assassination attempts in 11 months – Rivers govt

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.