Wilfried Zaha Linked With Move To Manchester City

Pep Guardiola wants to bring Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha to Manchester City this summer, according to the Sun on Sunday.

The 24–year-old Ivory Coast international has emerged as a shock target for the City boss, who is planning a mass overhaul at the Etihad Stadium once the season ends.

Wilfried Zaha’s career has recovered from a turbulent 18 months at Old Trafford and he is now playing the best football of his life for Crystal Palace

Zaha failed to make a Premier League start in two disappointing seasons as a United player.

Zaha, who has pledged his international future to Ivory Coast, has scored seven goals this season.

Guardiola will look to sign up to five new players this summer with Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a leading target.

The post Wilfried Zaha Linked With Move To Manchester City appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

