Maria Sharapova through to Stuttgart last eight after return from doping ban – Eurosport.co.uk

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Maria Sharapova through to Stuttgart last eight after return from doping ban
Maria Sharapova continued her controversial return to competitive tennis with a 7-5 6-1 victory over fellow Russian Ekaterina Makarova to move into the quarter-finals of the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart, where top seed Angelique Kerber suffered a
