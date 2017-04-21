‘Will You Shut Up’ – Runtown Replies Tweep Who Called Him A ‘Rascal’

Runtown who is expecting his first child with his US-based baby mama, Selena L, was called out by a Twitter user who said the Babymama syndrome is eating up deep into Nigerian artistes. After cautioning Runtown and Davido to be cautious of HIV infection, the ‘Mad over you’ singer simply ask the Twitter user to […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

