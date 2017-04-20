Winning! Toke Makinwa to Speak on “Building a Successful Brand in the Digital Space” at New York University – Bella Naija
|
Bella Naija
|
Winning! Toke Makinwa to Speak on “Building a Successful Brand in the Digital Space” at New York University
Bella Naija
Media personality, Toke Makinwa will be giving a speech at New York University this Wednesday. The author of “On Becoming” made this known in an Instagram post on Monday. Toke, who is currently on a U.S. tour for the promotion of her book, wrote:.
Toke Makinwa Media personality comes under attack over NYU lecture
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG