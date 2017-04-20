Winning! Toke Makinwa to Speak on “Building a Successful Brand in the Digital Space” at New York University – Bella Naija

Pages Navigation Menu

Winning! Toke Makinwa to Speak on "Building a Successful Brand in the Digital Space" at New York University

Winning! Toke Makinwa to Speak on “Building a Successful Brand in the Digital Space” at New York University
Media personality, Toke Makinwa will be giving a speech at New York University this Wednesday. The author of “On Becoming” made this known in an Instagram post on Monday. Toke, who is currently on a U.S. tour for the promotion of her book, wrote:.
