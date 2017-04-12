Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Witness explains how deceased man murdered himself

Posted on Apr 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Mr Michael Lana, a defence witness in the murder case against a female lawyer, Yewande Oyediran, on Wednesday told an Oyo State High Court in Ibadan that the deceased mistakenly stabbed himself to death. Oyediran, a staff of the Department of the Public Prosecution, Oyo State of Ministry of Justice, allegedly murdered Lowo, her husband, …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Witness explains how deceased man murdered himself appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.