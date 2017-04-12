Witness explains how deceased man murdered himself
Mr Michael Lana, a defence witness in the murder case against a female lawyer, Yewande Oyediran, on Wednesday told an Oyo State High Court in Ibadan that the deceased mistakenly stabbed himself to death. Oyediran, a staff of the Department of the Public Prosecution, Oyo State of Ministry of Justice, allegedly murdered Lowo, her husband, …
