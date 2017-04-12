Witness explains how deceased man murdered himself

Mr Michael Lana, a defence witness in the murder case against a female lawyer, Yewande Oyediran, on Wednesday told an Oyo State High Court in Ibadan that the deceased mistakenly stabbed himself to death. Oyediran, a staff of the Department of the Public Prosecution, Oyo State of Ministry of Justice, allegedly murdered Lowo, her husband, …

The post Witness explains how deceased man murdered himself appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

