Wix launches new video platform with custom designs, subscription options
Wix users can now customize the look of their videos — even if they are hosted on YouTube or Facebook and not Wix itself. Wix Video also include multiple monetization options for videos hosted with Wix.
The post Wix launches new video platform with custom designs, subscription options appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!