Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wix launches new video platform with custom designs, subscription options

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Technology, Video | 0 comments

Wix users can now customize the look of their videos — even if they are hosted on YouTube or Facebook and not Wix itself. Wix Video also include multiple monetization options for videos hosted with Wix.

The post Wix launches new video platform with custom designs, subscription options appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.