Wizkid Blasts Naija Politicians, Says They Don’t Fear God

Posted on Apr 14, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigeria super star act, Wizkid was surprised seeing the large amount of money that was recently discovered in a lagos building The sum of 42million dollar which equals billions of naira was recovered from a house abandoned for so money years. Wizkid saw this pics and he concluded that Politicians are not GOD Fearing being. …

