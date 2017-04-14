Wizkid Blasts Naija Politicians, Says They Don’t Fear God

Nigeria super star act, Wizkid was surprised seeing the large amount of money that was recently discovered in a lagos building The sum of 42million dollar which equals billions of naira was recovered from a house abandoned for so money years. Wizkid saw this pics and he concluded that Politicians are not GOD Fearing being. …

The post Wizkid Blasts Naija Politicians, Says They Don’t Fear God appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

