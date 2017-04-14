Wizkid Blasts Naija Politicians, Says They Don’t Fear God
Nigeria super star act, Wizkid was surprised seeing the large amount of money that was recently discovered in a lagos building The sum of 42million dollar which equals billions of naira was recovered from a house abandoned for so money years. Wizkid saw this pics and he concluded that Politicians are not GOD Fearing being. …
