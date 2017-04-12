Pages Navigation Menu

“Wizkid, Davido and I are the best in the music industry” – Tekno Declares

Posted on Apr 12, 2017 in Entertainment, Music

Nigerian singer, Alhaji Tekno, has taken to his twitter page to declare that Starboy, OBO and himself, are the three artistes ruling the music scene at the moment. The “Pana” crooner tweeted;

