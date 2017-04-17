Pages Navigation Menu

Wizkid – Ghetto Youth (Freestyle) + Opoju Ft. DJ Spinall

Posted on Apr 17, 2017

Based on logistics! Wizkid a.k.a Daddy Yo churns out two hot tunes for his fans as gift for Easter. Apparently this songs are old records that we did not get to vibe to. Ghetto Youth (Freestyle) was produced by Sarz while Opoju was produced by Killertunes. Enjoy!

