Wizkid – Ghetto Youth (Freestyle) + Opoju Ft. DJ Spinall
Based on logistics! Wizkid a.k.a Daddy Yo churns out two hot tunes for his fans as gift for Easter. Apparently this songs are old records that we did not get to vibe to. Ghetto Youth (Freestyle) was produced by Sarz while Opoju was produced by Killertunes. Enjoy!
This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG