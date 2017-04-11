Wizkid Nominated for 7 Billboard Music Awards: Check Out the Full List of Nominees!

Wizkid is on his way to becoming a legend! The ‘Daddy Yo’ singer has just been nominated for 7 categories in the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, and it is all thanks to his smash hit collaborative single ‘One Dance’ with Drake. And this heartwarming update comes just days after the singer dropped yet another trending …

The post Wizkid Nominated for 7 Billboard Music Awards: Check Out the Full List of Nominees! appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

