Wizkid Nominated for 7 Billboard Music Awards: Check Out the Full List of Nominees!
Wizkid is on his way to becoming a legend! The ‘Daddy Yo’ singer has just been nominated for 7 categories in the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, and it is all thanks to his smash hit collaborative single ‘One Dance’ with Drake. And this heartwarming update comes just days after the singer dropped yet another trending …
