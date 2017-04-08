Wizkid Slams MTVBase For Comparing Him To Dbanj

Wizkid has slammed MTV Base after the music station drew unhealthy comparisons between himself and iconic singer, D’Banj. The drama started yesterday after the ‘Ojuelegba’ singer dropped the images of his collaborative single with Drake and got everyone talking. Many people called out Drake for not appearing in the music video, while many others compared…

The post Wizkid Slams MTVBase For Comparing Him To Dbanj appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

