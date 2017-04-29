Wole Soyinka advises President Buhari to declare his state of health

Prof. Wole Soyinka, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to disclose his state of health to Nigerians, stating that the President is a public property. This was made known by the professor, at a forum in Lagos on Friday, themed, ‘Sacred Cow’, described the speculations surrounding the President’s true state of health as avoidable. The Nobel …

