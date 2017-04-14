Pages Navigation Menu

Woman arrested for hiring assassins to kill her husband

Posted on Apr 14, 2017

The Police has arrested a 48-year-old woman, identified as Doreen Kumar for allegedly hiring contract killers to murder her 54-year-old husband whom she saw as a “serial philanderer”. She paid them Rs 2 lakh upfront and offered a further Rs 28 lakh after the killing. Kumar, a resident of Jogupalya in Halasuru, India, has been …

