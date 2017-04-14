Women Against Boko Haram alleges threat to leader’s life

Christian Women Against Boko Haram, a non-government organisation in Nigeria, has warned those behind the relentless threats to life of its National Leader, Mrs. Nnnenaya Nwachukwu, to desist from such act as no amount of threats can silence her.

The women leader, who lives with her family in Lagos, is, according to the group, a patriotic Nigerian and concerned Christian, who has chosen to selflessly give her time and resources to the cause of exposing the killings of thousands of innocent people, especially Christians, in churches and markets in Nigeria by Boko Haram terrorists.

In a statement, the women said: “In her bold campaign against terror, Mrs. Nwachukwu has become the target of some sympathisers, sponsors and supporters of Boko Haram.

“The plot is either to intimidate her into abandoning the campaign or eliminate her. But the enemies of peace have failed in silencing the Christian Women Against Boko Haram leader.”

The post Women Against Boko Haram alleges threat to leader’s life appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

