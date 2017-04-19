Women At Menopause Can Bear Children Through Invitro-Fertilisation – Expert

Dr Omuku Samuel, a gynaecologist at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, has said women at menopause can still bear children with the aid of Invitro- Fertilisation (IVF).

Samuel stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa on Wednesday.

He explained that the oestrogen of such women that were lost could be regenerated medically to keep them healthy and strong to bear children again.

‘‘The IVF process is not difficult. It is normally carried out with the help of doctors.

‘‘The process is by joining the female and male sperms together; this can help the persons to have many kids as they want.

‘‘Menopause does not start suddenly, it occurs gradually and it can take up to five years before it can be noticed’’, he said.

‘‘Menopause starts between the ages of 45 and 55 in a woman. Yes, there are some components that make the woman look younger like the oestrogen hormones.

‘‘Once a woman lacks such component, her breast and vagina become dry.

“It is the oestrogen that maintains the woman’s private part; signs of menopause include waist and back pain, heat and hot flashes.

‘‘I am advising women with menopause not to lose hope because IVF can make them to reproduce children again”, Samuel said. (NAN)

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

