Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“Women have to learn to stand for each other…If not a lot of my fellow men will never allow you all go far” – Uti Nwachukwu reacts to Reuben Abati’s #BBNaija Article

Posted on Apr 11, 2017 in BBNaija, Big Brother Naija | 0 comments

Former Presidential spokesperson Reuben Abati penned quite an ‘analytical’ article about the just concluded Big Brother Naija reality show today (click here if you missed it) and as a result, his views have been a source of conversation on social media. A lot of people have described his views as harsh and in a series […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.